Raymond James & Associates Has $16.13 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 1,601.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,064 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 11.03% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 916,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131,404 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 313,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 231,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Price Performance

HTAB opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

About Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.