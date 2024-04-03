Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of Houlihan Lokey worth $16,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.71.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

