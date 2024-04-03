Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4,205.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 706,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 690,261 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,537,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 275,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 256,716 shares in the last quarter.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
