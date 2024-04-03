Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of DraftKings worth $15,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

