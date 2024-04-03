Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,243 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,243 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.08% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $348,062.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,473.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $348,062.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,473.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $421,298.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

NYSE KRP opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 186.96%.

