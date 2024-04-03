Raymond James & Associates Sells 69,769 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,769 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,662 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Shares of TD stock opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
