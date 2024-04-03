Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,915 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,944 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,845,364 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,550,165,000 after acquiring an additional 408,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $787,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,514 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,175,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

