Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 138,803 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 113.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.08% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45,958 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 237,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $741.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.