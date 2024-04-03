Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.85% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $278,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

ISCV stock opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $422.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

