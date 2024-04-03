Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,817,000 after acquiring an additional 30,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.13. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.