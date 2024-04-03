Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,871 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,564,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,414,000 after acquiring an additional 883,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

