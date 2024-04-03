Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 263,555 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 538.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.16% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLOU. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLOU opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $627.49 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.67.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

