Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 278,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.96% of Franklin Income Focus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCM. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INCM opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Franklin Income Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

