Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 278,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.96% of Franklin Income Focus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCM. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000.
Franklin Income Focus ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA INCM opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07.
Franklin Income Focus ETF Increases Dividend
About Franklin Income Focus ETF
The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Income Focus ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.