Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,852.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7,560.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6,765.23. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $133.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,475.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.