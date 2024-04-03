Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,948 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

ARKW stock opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.