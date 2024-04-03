RB Global (TSE:RBA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.57

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$90.57 and traded as high as C$104.06. RB Global shares last traded at C$103.20, with a volume of 86,460 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

RB Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.57.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.4410367 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 103.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Baron Concors sold 15,658 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.80, for a total value of C$1,202,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns -205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($15,744). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

