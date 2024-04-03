Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chubb (CB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chubb (NYSE: CB):
- 4/1/2024 – Chubb had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2024 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/22/2024 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/14/2024 – Chubb had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $238.00.
- 2/5/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $245.00 to $256.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE CB opened at $256.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.85.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Chubb
In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chubb
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after acquiring an additional 191,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Viking Therapeutics Surges Sentiment for Triple Threat GLP-1Pill
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- SNOW CEO Buys $5 Million of Stock. What’s He See That We Don’t?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Biotech Sector Nears Breakout: Will it Outperform in Q2?
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.