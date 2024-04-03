Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chubb (CB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chubb (NYSE: CB):

4/1/2024 – Chubb had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2024 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/22/2024 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2024 – Chubb had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $238.00.

2/5/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $245.00 to $256.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $256.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Chubb

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after acquiring an additional 191,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

