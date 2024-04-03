RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.18. RecycLiCo Battery Materials shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 18,654 shares trading hands.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$47.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

