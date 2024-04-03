Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Sells $39,089.05 in Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $39,089.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,045.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Red River Bancshares Trading Down 2.7 %

RRBI opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

