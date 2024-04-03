Rent the Runway (RENT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Rent the Runway has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 155,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $54,391.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,389,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,462 shares of company stock worth $131,191. 9.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 111.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 811,772 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth about $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RENT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.75 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

