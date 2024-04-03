Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teleflex Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Teleflex in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $15.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.24. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Teleflex Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $217.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

