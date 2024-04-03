Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.32. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 21,065 shares traded.
Research Frontiers Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.36.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 210.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.24%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Frontiers
About Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Research Frontiers
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.