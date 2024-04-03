Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.32. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 21,065 shares traded.

Research Frontiers Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 210.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.24%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Frontiers

About Research Frontiers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

