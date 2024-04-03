Reviewing OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OppFi and Gryphon Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get OppFi alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

OppFi currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 70.00%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi -0.20% 23.92% 7.41% Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -113.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares OppFi and Gryphon Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.1% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 87.2% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OppFi and Gryphon Digital Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $508.95 million 0.54 -$1.00 million ($0.02) -124.94 Gryphon Digital Mining $21.72 million 2.21 -$79.06 million ($142.00) -0.01

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gryphon Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

OppFi has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OppFi beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. engages in carbon-neutral bitcoin mining. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. was formerly known as Ivy Crypto, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.