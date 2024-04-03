Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

