Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,917 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Western New England Bancorp worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

