Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 11,982 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Hamilton Beach Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 177,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HBB opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

