Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average is $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,604 shares of company stock worth $16,022,982 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

