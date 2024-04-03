Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.64.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

