Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ExlService were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ExlService by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Report on EXLS

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.