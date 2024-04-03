Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,784,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after purchasing an additional 425,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,916,000 after buying an additional 240,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,192,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 79,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after buying an additional 137,453 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,307 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HDSN opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $497.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

