Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $208,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $633,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $633,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,792 shares of company stock worth $31,016,900. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.