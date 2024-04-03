Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $251,000 in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Weyco Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Weyco Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 95,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyco Group news, VP Dustin Combs sold 4,016 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $115,700.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,941.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

WEYS opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $285.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.83. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $33.70.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

