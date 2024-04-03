Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $164,000 Investment in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Twin Disc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,357,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

TWIN stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $230.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $17.16.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.75%.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

