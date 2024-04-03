Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 383 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Biglari worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Biglari in the first quarter worth $1,143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Biglari during the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Biglari during the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biglari by 15.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biglari by 43.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biglari

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.44 per share, for a total transaction of $156,664.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,268,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,829,685.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,574 shares of company stock worth $2,392,064. Corporate insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Biglari Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BH opened at $194.55 on Wednesday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $218.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.34 and a 200 day moving average of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $443.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $154.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $90.67 million during the quarter.

Biglari Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

