Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after acquiring an additional 781,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 353,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,906,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock opened at $201.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.93. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $204.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

