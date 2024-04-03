Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith Purchases 80,460 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith bought 80,460 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,126.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith acquired 400 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $8,768.00.

FSBC opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.37. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 26.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 103.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 67,316 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

