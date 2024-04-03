Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. Rogue Resources shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 55,000 shares.

Rogue Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Rogue Resources Company Profile

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, copper, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; Shadow Lake Quarry located in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

