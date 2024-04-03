Roth Capital Weighs in on Emeren Group Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Emeren Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 31st. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of SOL opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Emeren Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Emeren Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,885,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Emeren Group by 1,977.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Emeren Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 765,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Emeren Group by 377.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 452,902 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Emeren Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

