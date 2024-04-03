Roth Mkm Lowers Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Price Target to $36.00

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 93.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Stock Down 3.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATLX stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $237.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. Atlas Lithium has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Lithium by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 215,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.