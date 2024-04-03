Royal Bank of Canada Boosts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $55.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OneMain from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.23.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $9,139,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in OneMain by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in OneMain by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,638,000 after buying an additional 125,032 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

