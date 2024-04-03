Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $248.71 on Monday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.59.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,972,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 485.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 866,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,875,000 after purchasing an additional 718,198 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

