Rumble Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 13,366 put options on the company. This is an increase of 16% compared to the typical volume of 11,515 put options.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of RUM opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.82. Rumble has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rumble will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Rumble by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

