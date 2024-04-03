Ryan Mcinerney Sells 8,200 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $278.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.44. The firm has a market cap of $511.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

