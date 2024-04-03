Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $147.43

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.43 and last traded at $147.43, with a volume of 13089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,687,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,446,000 after purchasing an additional 137,935 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259,703 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,252,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,294,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after purchasing an additional 715,572 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

