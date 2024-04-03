Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 16,297 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.33 per share, with a total value of 266,130.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,492,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately 334,634,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 129,372 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.32 per share, with a total value of 2,111,351.04.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,958 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.30 per share, with a total value of 765,415.40.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,930 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.34 per share, with a total value of 1,861,616.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 154,932 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.13 per share, with a total value of 2,499,053.16.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 193,297 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.92 per share, for a total transaction of 3,077,288.24.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.82 per share, with a total value of 655,928.84.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,360 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.08 per share, with a total value of 1,340,428.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 122,094 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.97 per share, for a total transaction of 1,949,841.18.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100,354 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.81 per share, with a total value of 1,586,596.74.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 93,967 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.56 per share, for a total transaction of 1,462,126.52.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 15.91 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 12.93 and a 1-year high of 16.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of 16.04 and a 200-day moving average of 14.84.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

