Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 110,651 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECATGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 110,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,516.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,293,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,494,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,881 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $698,656.29.
  • On Friday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,187 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $598,882.74.
  • On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 107,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,290.84.
  • On Monday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 77,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $1,298,621.40.
  • On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,028 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $1,245,127.40.
  • On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $622,566.00.
  • On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $855,574.98.
  • On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $4,216,027.20.
  • On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $733,231.68.
  • On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.40.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

