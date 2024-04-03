Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $262.38

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.38 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.39). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.31), with a volume of 133,321 shares traded.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 262.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,147.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Schroder Income Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Schroder Income Growth’s payout ratio is currently 6,086.96%.

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

