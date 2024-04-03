Se Totalenergies Purchases 196,964 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 236.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 145.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Articles

