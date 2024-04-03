Sean Mcloughlin Buys 1,250 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) COO Sean Mcloughlin purchased 1,250 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $21,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.65. HilleVax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter valued at $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in HilleVax by 20.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HilleVax by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 502,197 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HilleVax by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 310,973 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

