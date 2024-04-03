Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.77 ($0.06). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 9,794,196 shares trading hands.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of £201.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.30.

About Seeing Machines

(Get Free Report)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.